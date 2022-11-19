HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Football » Cal Poly scores with…

Cal Poly scores with 14 seconds left, beats Portland St.

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Brasch threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns, Troy Fletcher scored the winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, and Cal Poly beat Portland State 49-42 on Saturday night for its first Big Sky Conference win this season.

There were five touchdowns scored between the teams in the fourth quarter.

Nick West ran for two of Portland State’s three fourth-quarter scores. His 36-yarder tied the game 42-42 with 2:53 remaining before Fletcher sealed it for Cal Poly (2-9, 1-7).

Brasch threw two touchdown passes to Zedakiah Centers, who finished with five catches for 143 yards. Josh Cuevas had 10 receptions for 118 yards for the Mustangs.

Dante Chachere threw for 97 yards with a touchdown and interception and added 137 yards on the ground with a 76-yard touchdown for Portland State (4-7, 3-5). Quincy Craig added 107 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. West finished with 94 yards rushing and two scores.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up