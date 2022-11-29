Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 7:14 PM

Nov. 29
Record
1. Georgia 12-0
2. Michigan 12-0
3. TCU 12-0
4. Southern Cal 11-1
5. Ohio State 11-1
6. Alabama 10-2
7. Tennessee 10-2
8. Penn State 10-2
9. Clemson 10-2
10. Kansas State 9-3
11. Utah 9-3
12. Washington 10-2
13. Florida State 9-3
14. LSU 9-3
15. Oregon State 9-3
16. Oregon 9-3
17. UCLA 9-3
18. Tulane 10-2
19. South Carolina 8-4
20. Texas 8-4
21. Notre Dame 8-4
22. UCF 9-3
23. North Carolina 9-3
24. Mississippi State 8-4
25. NC State 8-4

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

