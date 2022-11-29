2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

Nov. 29 Record 1. Georgia 12-0 2. Michigan 12-0 3. TCU 12-0 4. Southern Cal 11-1 5. Ohio State 11-1…

Nov. 29 Record 1. Georgia 12-0 2. Michigan 12-0 3. TCU 12-0 4. Southern Cal 11-1 5. Ohio State 11-1 6. Alabama 10-2 7. Tennessee 10-2 8. Penn State 10-2 9. Clemson 10-2 10. Kansas State 9-3 11. Utah 9-3 12. Washington 10-2 13. Florida State 9-3 14. LSU 9-3 15. Oregon State 9-3 16. Oregon 9-3 17. UCLA 9-3 18. Tulane 10-2 19. South Carolina 8-4 20. Texas 8-4 21. Notre Dame 8-4 22. UCF 9-3 23. North Carolina 9-3 24. Mississippi State 8-4 25. NC State 8-4

