2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 10:56 PM

Nov. 22
Record
1. Georgia 11-0
2. Ohio State 11-0
3. Michigan 11-0
4. TCU 11-0
5. LSU 9-2
6. Southern Cal 10-1
7. Alabama 9-2
8. Clemson 10-1
9. Oregon 9-2
10. Tennessee 9-2
11. Penn State 9-2
12. Kansas State 8-3
13. Washington 9-2
14. Utah 8-3
15. Notre Dame 8-3
16. Florida State 8-3
17. North Carolina 9-2
18. UCLA 8-3
19. Tulane 9-2
20. Mississippi 8-3
21. Oregon State 8-3
22. UCF 8-3
23. Texas 7-4
24. Cincinnati 9-2
25. Louisville 7-4

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

