2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

Nov. 22 Record 1. Georgia 11-0 2. Ohio State 11-0 3. Michigan 11-0 4. TCU 11-0 5. LSU 9-2 6.…

Nov. 22 Record 1. Georgia 11-0 2. Ohio State 11-0 3. Michigan 11-0 4. TCU 11-0 5. LSU 9-2 6. Southern Cal 10-1 7. Alabama 9-2 8. Clemson 10-1 9. Oregon 9-2 10. Tennessee 9-2 11. Penn State 9-2 12. Kansas State 8-3 13. Washington 9-2 14. Utah 8-3 15. Notre Dame 8-3 16. Florida State 8-3 17. North Carolina 9-2 18. UCLA 8-3 19. Tulane 9-2 20. Mississippi 8-3 21. Oregon State 8-3 22. UCF 8-3 23. Texas 7-4 24. Cincinnati 9-2 25. Louisville 7-4

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.