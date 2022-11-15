2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

Nov. 15 Record 1. Georgia 10-0 2. Ohio State 10-0 3. Michigan 10-0 4. TCU 10-0 5. Tennessee 9-1 6.…

Nov. 15 Record 1. Georgia 10-0 2. Ohio State 10-0 3. Michigan 10-0 4. TCU 10-0 5. Tennessee 9-1 6. LSU 8-2 7. Southern Cal 9-1 8. Alabama 8-2 9. Clemson 9-1 10. Utah 8-2 11. Penn State 8-2 12. Oregon 8-2 13. North Carolina 9-1 14. Mississippi 8-2 15. Kansas State 7-3 16. UCLA 8-2 17. Washington 8-2 18. Notre Dame 7-3 19. Florida State 7-3 20. UCF 8-2 21. Tulane 8-2 22. Oklahoma State 7-3 23. Oregon State 7-3 24. NC State 7-3 25. Cincinnati 8-2

