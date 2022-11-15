2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

|Nov. 15
|Record
|1.
|Georgia
|10-0
|2.
|Ohio State
|10-0
|3.
|Michigan
|10-0
|4.
|TCU
|10-0
|5.
|Tennessee
|9-1
|6.
|LSU
|8-2
|7.
|Southern Cal
|9-1
|8.
|Alabama
|8-2
|9.
|Clemson
|9-1
|10. Utah
|8-2
|11. Penn State
|8-2
|12. Oregon
|8-2
|13. North Carolina
|9-1
|14. Mississippi
|8-2
|15. Kansas State
|7-3
|16. UCLA
|8-2
|17. Washington
|8-2
|18. Notre Dame
|7-3
|19. Florida State
|7-3
|20. UCF
|8-2
|21. Tulane
|8-2
|22. Oklahoma State
|7-3
|23. Oregon State
|7-3
|24. NC State
|7-3
|25. Cincinnati
|8-2
