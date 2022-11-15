ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 10:29 PM

Nov. 15
Record
1. Georgia 10-0
2. Ohio State 10-0
3. Michigan 10-0
4. TCU 10-0
5. Tennessee 9-1
6. LSU 8-2
7. Southern Cal 9-1
8. Alabama 8-2
9. Clemson 9-1
10. Utah 8-2
11. Penn State 8-2
12. Oregon 8-2
13. North Carolina 9-1
14. Mississippi 8-2
15. Kansas State 7-3
16. UCLA 8-2
17. Washington 8-2
18. Notre Dame 7-3
19. Florida State 7-3
20. UCF 8-2
21. Tulane 8-2
22. Oklahoma State 7-3
23. Oregon State 7-3
24. NC State 7-3
25. Cincinnati 8-2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

