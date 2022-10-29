MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » Youngstown St. uses 28-point…

Youngstown St. uses 28-point 2nd quarter to top South Dakota

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 7:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw for 242 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 119 yards and two scores, and Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to beat South Dakota 45-24 on Saturday for its third straight conference victory.

Davidson led four touchdown drives in the second quarter, thanks to two takeaways by the defense, for a 38-10 lead at the break. He started the scoring run with a 42-yard pass to Bryce Oliver. The duo also combined on a 19-yard touchdown for a 45-17 lead in the third quarter.

Davidson also had a touchdown run for Youngstown State (5-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Oliver had seven grabs for 122 yards and two scores.

Aidan Bouman was 17 of 30 for 254 yards and one touchdown for South Dakota (2-6, 1-4). Bouman also had a rushing touchdown, and Travis Theis added 56 yards on the ground with a score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up