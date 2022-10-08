RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Wright runs for 99-yard TD, Monmouth beats Albany 38-31

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 5:08 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jaden Shirden rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Owen Wright gained 114 yards on six carries with two scores, and Monmouth beat Albany 38-31 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Wright became the third player in program history to run for a 99-yard touchdown. He added his 13th touchdown of the season on a direct snap midway though the fourth quarter for a 38-24 lead.

Albany got within a touchdown with 3:38 left in the fourth. After a Monmouth punt, the Great Danes started at their 20 with 51 seconds left and got to the Hawks’ 26 before spiking it with three seconds left. But Reese Poffenbarger’s pass was broken up by Mike Reid to end it.

Monmouth (4-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) also had a 100-yard receiver as Dymere Miller caught six passes for 116 yards. Tony Muskett threw for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He became the fifth player in program history to top 5,000 career yards passing.

Poffenbarger was 22 of 39 for 263 yards with a touchdown for Albany (1-4. 0-2). Todd Sibley carried it 26 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

