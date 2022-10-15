RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Williams’ 4 TDs carry S. Illinois past W. Illinois 30-7

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 6:34 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Javon Williams Jr. had four rushing touchdowns, Nic Baker threw for 227 yards and Southern Illinois controlled Western Illinois from the outset in a 30-7 win on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory.

A junior, Williams entered the game with 37 career touchdowns and needed one more to pass Cornell Craig for third place all-time in program history. Tom Koutsos owns the record at 52.

His runs of 6 and 3 yards in the first quarter gave the Salukis (5-0, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 14-0 lead. His 1-yard plunge with 7:57 left before intermission made it 20-0, and his 5-yard score with 9:24 left in third were the final points of the game.

Baker finished 25-of-27 passing.

Naseim Brantley caught four passes for 71 yards and scored the Leathernecks’ (0-6, 0-3) lone touchdown.

