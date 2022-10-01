IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Western Michigan takes care of New Hampshire early 44-7

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 9:35 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jack Salopek threw for three touchdowns and Western Michigan pulled away early in a 44-7 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Western Michigan (2-3) scored on four of its first five possessions in taking a 28-7 halftime lead.

Two first-quarter scores came on pass plays of 75 and 76 yards, the first to a wide-open Corey Crooms from Salopek off a flea ficker on the Broncos’ first play, and the second on a screen to Sean Tyler.

Salopek finished 13-of-23 passing for 252 yards with an interception. Crooms had 109 yards on five catches. La’Darius Jefferson and Tyler added rushing touchdowns. Joshua Burgett had a 3-yard reception for a score.

Western Michigan’s Delano Ware returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown for the game’s final points. The Broncos had four takeaways, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Max Brosmer threw for 161 yards for UNH (3-2), including a 26-yard score to Dylan Laube.

