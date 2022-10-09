RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Weber State runs away late from E. Washington for 45-21 win

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 12:58 AM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dontae McMillan ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns, Abraham Williams returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and Weber State beat Eastern Washington 45-21 Saturday night.

The Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed and scored the final 24 points.

Eastern Washington (1-4, 0-2), which was ranked No. 12 in the preseason FCS coaches poll, has lost four in a row following a 36-29 win over Tennessee State in the opener.

Freddie Roberson caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Gunner Talkington to cap a 12-play, 99-yard drive by the Eagles to make it 14-all early in the second quarter but Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

EWU’s Mitchell Johnson returned a fumble 13 yards for a touchdown with 7:01 to go in the third quarter but Weber State answered when Kyle Thompson kicked a 49-yard field goal and, after Talkington fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, McMillan scored on a 7-yard run to make it 31-21 with 3:01 left in the third.

