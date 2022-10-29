MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Webb powers South Alabama past Arkansas State 31-3

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 8:43 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — La’Damian Webb ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns to propel South Alabama to a 31-3 romp over Arkansas State on Saturday.

South Alabama (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead on Webb’s 3-yard touchdown run and Carter Bradley’s 49-yard scoring strike to Jalen Wayne.

Webb had 1-yard scoring runs in the third and fourth quarters, finishing with 28 carries for the Lions. Bradley was 17-of-24 passing for 179 yards.

James Blackman completed 22 of 39 passes for 179 yards for the Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5), whose only score was a 32-yard first-quarter field goal by Dominic Zvada.

