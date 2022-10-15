Van Dyke’s two touchdown passes lift Miami past Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami to a 20-14…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami to a 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Van Dyke, coming off a 496-yard performance in Miami’s loss to North Carolina, threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Frank Ladson, Jr. and 17 yards to Colbie Young in the first half for the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3), which has lost four straight, trailed 20-0 before scoring twice in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Grant Wells’ 3-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left cut the deficit to 20-14.

Miami, though, converted twice on third down on the ensuing drive, with the final conversion coming on Van Dyke’s 9-yard run on third-and-6 from the Miami 46 with under a minute left.

Van Dyke completed 29 of 46 passes for the Hurricanes, who finished with 458 yards. Young had nine catches for 110 yards.

Miami held Virginia Tech to just 257 yards and sacked Wells six times.

TAKEAWAYS

Miami: The Hurricanes picked up a much-needed win despite playing without five starters who were out with injuries. They controlled the game for the most part, but season highs in penalties (17) and penalty yardage (159) allowed the Hokies to stick around. Miami had the fewest penalties and least amount of penalty yardage in the ACC coming into this one.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies’ offense has been difficult to watch all season, and Saturday was no exception. For the fourth time this season, Virginia Tech finished with fewer than 300 yards.

UP NEXT

Miami: The ’Canes play at home against Duke on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at NC State on Oct. 27.

