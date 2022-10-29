MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » UT Martin bounces back,…

UT Martin bounces back, drubs Houston Christian 52-28

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Zak Wallace scored four touchdowns on just 15 carries and totaled 155 yards rushing and UT Martin beat Houston Christian 52-28 on Saturday in a non-conference game.

His backfield mate, Sam Franklin, collected 139 yards ruching on just eight carries and reached the end zone once. The majority of his yardage occurred on his 89-yard scoring jaunt late in the third quarter.

Dresser Winn threw for 171 yards for the Skyhawks — 141 going to receiver Colton Dowell — with a touchdown going to DJ Nelson.

Houston Christian’s Justin Fomby threw for 394 yards and three touchdowns but suffered three interceptions. Vernon Harrell caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns and Ismail Mahdi caught eight passes for 121 yards and a score.

UT Martin (5-3) rebounded from last week’s 65-24 defeat against No. 3-ranked FBS Tennessee and now has won four of its last five. Houston Christian has dropped four straight.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up