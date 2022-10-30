MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
October 30, 2022, 1:12 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 30, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (45) (8-0) 1552 1
2. Ohio State (13) (8-0) 1505 2
3. Tennessee (5) (8-0) 1455 3
4. Michigan (8-0) 1391 4
5. Clemson (8-0) 1315 5
6. Alabama (7-1) 1262 6
7. TCU (8-0) 1182 7
8. Oregon (7-1) 1118 8
9. Southern California (7-1) 1018 11
10. Mississippi (8-1) 973 12
11. UCLA (7-1) 937 15
12. Utah (6-2) 874 14
13. Illinois (7-1) 767 18
14. Kansas State (6-2) 713 22
15. North Carolina (7-1) 630 21
16. Penn State (6-2) 602 13
17. LSU (6-2) 596 20
18. Oklahoma State (6-2) 471 9
19. Wake Forest (6-2) 437 10
20. North Carolina State (6-2) 386 23
21. Tulane (7-1) 369 24
22. Syracuse (6-2) 188 16
23. Liberty (7-1) 147 NR
24. Kentucky (5-3) 109 17
25. Central Florida (6-2) 89 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Cincinnati (6-2); No. 25 South Carolina (5-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon State (6-2) 71; Maryland (6-2) 64; Texas (5-3) 55; Washington (6-2) 52; Cincinnati (6-2) 39; Coastal Carolina (7-1) 25; Baylor (5-3) 14; Boise State (6-2) 11; Notre Dame (5-3) 11; Arkansas (5-3) 10; Louisville (5-3) 10; South Carolina (5-3) 9; Mississippi State (5-3) 8; Troy (6-2) 6; Texas-San Antonio (6-2) 4.

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

