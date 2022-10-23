RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 1:24 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 23, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

1. Georgia (43) (7-0) 1550 1
2. Ohio State (17) (7-0) 1516 2
3. Tennessee (2) (7-0) 1424 4
4. Michigan (1) (7-0) 1407 3
5. Clemson (8-0) 1325 5
6. Alabama (7-1) 1264 6
7. TCU (7-0) 1184 8
8. Oregon (6-1) 1125 9
9. Oklahoma State (6-1) 1031 11
10. Wake Forest (6-1) 949 13
11. Southern California (6-1) 941 12
12. Mississippi (7-1) 816 7
13. Penn State (6-1) 789 16
14. Utah (5-2) 782 15
15. UCLA (6-1) 744 10
16. Syracuse (6-1) 554 14
17. Kentucky (5-2) 473 18
18. Illinois (6-1) 469 20
19. Cincinnati (6-1) 441 19
20. LSU (6-2) 350 NR
21. North Carolina (6-1) 347 22
22. Kansas State (5-2) 261 17
23. North Carolina State (5-2) 259 23
24. Tulane (7-1) 206 25
25. South Carolina (5-2) 87 NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 Texas (5-3); No. 24 Mississippi State (5-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Texas (5-3) 48; Liberty (7-1) 42; Maryland (6-2) 24; Washington (6-2) 22; Oregon State (6-2) 21; Baylor (4-3) 6; Mississippi State (5-3) 4; Texas-San Antonio (6-2) 4; Arkansas (4-3) 3; Troy (6-2) 3; Coastal Carolina (6-1) 2; Boise State (5-2) 1; Central Florida (5-2) 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

