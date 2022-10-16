USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 16, 2022
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|1. Georgia (43)
|(7-0)
|1550
|2
|2. Ohio State (17)
|(6-0)
|1511
|3
|3. Michigan (1)
|(7-0)
|1411
|4
|4. Tennessee (2)
|(6-0)
|1408
|8
|5. Clemson
|(7-0)
|1351
|5
|6. Alabama
|(6-1)
|1236
|1
|7. Mississippi
|(7-0)
|1210
|9
|8. Texas Christian
|(6-0)
|1089
|15
|9. Oregon
|(5-1)
|1000
|11
|10. UCLA
|(6-0)
|995
|12
|11. Oklahoma State
|(5-1)
|868
|7
|12. Southern California
|(6-1)
|852
|6
|13. Wake Forest
|(5-1)
|823
|14
|14. Syracuse
|(6-0)
|738
|18
|15. Utah
|(5-2)
|663
|19
|16. Penn State
|(5-1)
|653
|10
|17. Kansas State
|(5-1)
|637
|16
|18. Kentucky
|(5-2)
|450
|22
|19. Cincinnati
|(5-1)
|370
|21
|20. Illinois
|(6-1)
|341
|NR
|21. Texas
|(5-2)
|336
|24
|22. North Carolina
|(6-1)
|236
|25
|23. North Carolina State
|(5-2)
|232
|13
|24. Mississippi State
|(5-2)
|212
|17
|25. Tulane
|(6-1)
|83
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 20 Kansas (5-2); No. 23 Baylor (3-3).
Others Receiving Votes: LSU (5-2) 51; Central Florida (5-1) 33; Kansas (5-2) 30; South Carolina (4-2) 24; Purdue (5-2) 23; Maryland (5-2) 15; Liberty (6-1) 12; Washington (5-2) 9; Baylor (3-3) 7; Coastal Carolina (6-1) 5; Pittsburgh (4-2) 4; Arkansas (4-3) 3; South Alabama (5-1) 3; Texas-San Antonio (5-2) 1.
