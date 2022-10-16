RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 1:10 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 16, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

1. Georgia (43) (7-0) 1550 2
2. Ohio State (17) (6-0) 1511 3
3. Michigan (1) (7-0) 1411 4
4. Tennessee (2) (6-0) 1408 8
5. Clemson (7-0) 1351 5
6. Alabama (6-1) 1236 1
7. Mississippi (7-0) 1210 9
8. Texas Christian (6-0) 1089 15
9. Oregon (5-1) 1000 11
10. UCLA (6-0) 995 12
11. Oklahoma State (5-1) 868 7
12. Southern California (6-1) 852 6
13. Wake Forest (5-1) 823 14
14. Syracuse (6-0) 738 18
15. Utah (5-2) 663 19
16. Penn State (5-1) 653 10
17. Kansas State (5-1) 637 16
18. Kentucky (5-2) 450 22
19. Cincinnati (5-1) 370 21
20. Illinois (6-1) 341 NR
21. Texas (5-2) 336 24
22. North Carolina (6-1) 236 25
23. North Carolina State (5-2) 232 13
24. Mississippi State (5-2) 212 17
25. Tulane (6-1) 83 NR

Dropped Out: No. 20 Kansas (5-2); No. 23 Baylor (3-3).

Others Receiving Votes: LSU (5-2) 51; Central Florida (5-1) 33; Kansas (5-2) 30; South Carolina (4-2) 24; Purdue (5-2) 23; Maryland (5-2) 15; Liberty (6-1) 12; Washington (5-2) 9; Baylor (3-3) 7; Coastal Carolina (6-1) 5; Pittsburgh (4-2) 4; Arkansas (4-3) 3; South Alabama (5-1) 3; Texas-San Antonio (5-2) 1.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

