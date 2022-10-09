RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 1:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 9, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (35) (6-0) 1540 1
2. Georgia (18) (6-0) 1516 2
3. Ohio State (10) (6-0) 1477 3
4. Michigan (6-0) 1354 4
5. Clemson (6-0) 1328 5
6. Southern California (6-0) 1219 6
7. Oklahoma State (5-0) 1197 7
8. Tennessee (5-0) 1168 8
9. Mississippi (6-0) 1075 9
10. Penn State (5-0) 992 10
11. Oregon (5-1) 885 12
12. UCLA (6-0) 815 19
13. North Carolina State (5-1) 808 14
14. Wake Forest (5-1) 776 15
15. TCU (5-0) 765 18
16. Kansas State (5-1) 539 20
17. Mississippi State (5-1) 533 23
18. Syracuse (5-0) 424 21
19. Utah (4-2) 364 11
20. Kansas (5-1) 290 17
21. Cincinnati (5-1) 248 NR
22. Kentucky (4-2) 219 13
23. Baylor (3-2) 210 22
24. Texas (4-2) 155 NR
25. North Carolina (5-1) 99 NR

Dropped Out: No. 16 Brigham Young (4-2); No. 24 Washington (4-2); No. 25 Arkansas (3-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Brigham Young (4-2) 82; Illinois (5-1) 77; James Madison (5-0) 70; Coastal Carolina (6-0) 55; Florida (4-2) 52; Tulane (5-1) 32; South Carolina (4-2) 21; Minnesota (4-1) 14; Notre Dame (3-2) 13; Central Florida (4-1) 10; Maryland (4-2) 8; Purdue (4-2) 7; Texas A&M (3-3) 7; Washington (4-2) 7; Washington State (4-2) 7; Liberty (5-1) 5; LSU (4-2) 5; Florida State (4-2) 4; Pittsburgh (4-2) 2; San Jose State (4-1) 1.

>

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up