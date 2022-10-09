USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 9, 2022
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (35)
|(6-0)
|1540
|1
|2. Georgia (18)
|(6-0)
|1516
|2
|3. Ohio State (10)
|(6-0)
|1477
|3
|4. Michigan
|(6-0)
|1354
|4
|5. Clemson
|(6-0)
|1328
|5
|6. Southern California
|(6-0)
|1219
|6
|7. Oklahoma State
|(5-0)
|1197
|7
|8. Tennessee
|(5-0)
|1168
|8
|9. Mississippi
|(6-0)
|1075
|9
|10. Penn State
|(5-0)
|992
|10
|11. Oregon
|(5-1)
|885
|12
|12. UCLA
|(6-0)
|815
|19
|13. North Carolina State
|(5-1)
|808
|14
|14. Wake Forest
|(5-1)
|776
|15
|15. TCU
|(5-0)
|765
|18
|16. Kansas State
|(5-1)
|539
|20
|17. Mississippi State
|(5-1)
|533
|23
|18. Syracuse
|(5-0)
|424
|21
|19. Utah
|(4-2)
|364
|11
|20. Kansas
|(5-1)
|290
|17
|21. Cincinnati
|(5-1)
|248
|NR
|22. Kentucky
|(4-2)
|219
|13
|23. Baylor
|(3-2)
|210
|22
|24. Texas
|(4-2)
|155
|NR
|25. North Carolina
|(5-1)
|99
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 16 Brigham Young (4-2); No. 24 Washington (4-2); No. 25 Arkansas (3-3).
Others Receiving Votes: Brigham Young (4-2) 82; Illinois (5-1) 77; James Madison (5-0) 70; Coastal Carolina (6-0) 55; Florida (4-2) 52; Tulane (5-1) 32; South Carolina (4-2) 21; Minnesota (4-1) 14; Notre Dame (3-2) 13; Central Florida (4-1) 10; Maryland (4-2) 8; Purdue (4-2) 7; Texas A&M (3-3) 7; Washington (4-2) 7; Washington State (4-2) 7; Liberty (5-1) 5; LSU (4-2) 5; Florida State (4-2) 4; Pittsburgh (4-2) 2; San Jose State (4-1) 1.
