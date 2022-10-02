IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 1:26 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 2, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (34) 5-0 1568 2
2. Georgia (23) 5-0 1545 1
3. Ohio State (7) 5-0 1492 3
4. Michigan 5-0 1374 4
5. Clemson 5-0 1352 5
6. Southern California 5-0 1247 6
7. Oklahoma State 4-0 1225 7
8. Tennessee 4-0 1142 9
9. Mississippi 5-0 1082 11
10. Penn State 5-0 990 12
11. Utah 4-1 919 13
12. Oregon 4-1 823 15
13. Kentucky 4-1 811 8
14. North Carolina State 4-1 732 10
15. Wake Forest 4-1 668 21
16. Brigham Young 4-1 594 20
17. Kansas 5-0 433 NR
18. TCU 4-0 425 NR
19. UCLA 5-0 421 NR
20. Kansas St. 4-1 324 NR
21. Syracuse 5-0 306 25
22. Baylor 3-2 230 14
23. Mississippi St. 4-1 194 NR
24. Washington 4-1 161 18
25. Arkansas 3-2 141 19

Dropped Out: No. 16 Oklahoma (3-2); No. 17 Texas A&M (3-2); No. 22 Florida State (4-1); No. 23 Minnesota (4-1); No. 24 Pittsburgh (3-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati (4-1) 140; LSU (4-1) 89; Florida State (4-1) 74; Florida (2-2) 41; Washington State (4-1) 38; Maryland (4-1) 37; James Madison (4-0) 30; Minnesota (4-1) 23; Texas (3-2) 22; Air Force (4-1) 20; Texas A&M (3-2) 20; Oklahoma (3-2) 19; Coastal Carolina (5-0) 11; Purdue (3-2) 10; North Carolina (4-1) 9; Tulane (4-1) 6; Notre Dame (2-2) 5; Illinois (4-1) 3; Central Florida (3-1) 2; Duke (4-1) 1; Pittsburgh (3-2) 1.

