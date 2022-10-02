USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 2, 2022 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 2, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (34) 5-0 1568 2 2. Georgia (23) 5-0 1545 1 3. Ohio State (7) 5-0 1492 3 4. Michigan 5-0 1374 4 5. Clemson 5-0 1352 5 6. Southern California 5-0 1247 6 7. Oklahoma State 4-0 1225 7 8. Tennessee 4-0 1142 9 9. Mississippi 5-0 1082 11 10. Penn State 5-0 990 12 11. Utah 4-1 919 13 12. Oregon 4-1 823 15 13. Kentucky 4-1 811 8 14. North Carolina State 4-1 732 10 15. Wake Forest 4-1 668 21 16. Brigham Young 4-1 594 20 17. Kansas 5-0 433 NR 18. TCU 4-0 425 NR 19. UCLA 5-0 421 NR 20. Kansas St. 4-1 324 NR 21. Syracuse 5-0 306 25 22. Baylor 3-2 230 14 23. Mississippi St. 4-1 194 NR 24. Washington 4-1 161 18 25. Arkansas 3-2 141 19

Dropped Out: No. 16 Oklahoma (3-2); No. 17 Texas A&M (3-2); No. 22 Florida State (4-1); No. 23 Minnesota (4-1); No. 24 Pittsburgh (3-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati (4-1) 140; LSU (4-1) 89; Florida State (4-1) 74; Florida (2-2) 41; Washington State (4-1) 38; Maryland (4-1) 37; James Madison (4-0) 30; Minnesota (4-1) 23; Texas (3-2) 22; Air Force (4-1) 20; Texas A&M (3-2) 20; Oklahoma (3-2) 19; Coastal Carolina (5-0) 11; Purdue (3-2) 10; North Carolina (4-1) 9; Tulane (4-1) 6; Notre Dame (2-2) 5; Illinois (4-1) 3; Central Florida (3-1) 2; Duke (4-1) 1; Pittsburgh (3-2) 1.

>

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.