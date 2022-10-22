RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Underwood, Conway lift The Citadel past W Carolina 34-21

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 5:23 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Ricky Conway scored on a run and a reception and The Citadel raced past Western Carolina 34-21 on Saturday.

Underwood’s 1-yard plunge was the only score in the first quarter and in the second he connected with Conway for a 26-yard touchdown and Jay Graves-Billips for a 32-yarder as the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-3 Southern Conference) went up 24-0 at the half.

Conway’s 5-yard run capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up the first 9:08 of the second half upped the lead 31-0.

Underwood was 4-of-7 passing for 82 yards and kept the ball 36 times for 129 rushing yards. The Bulldogs had 312 yards on the ground and had the ball more than 15 minutes longer than the Catamounts.

Cole Gonzales threw for two touchdowns for Western Carolina (3-5, 1-4).

