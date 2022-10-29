MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Undefeated Princeton forces 5 turnovers in win over Cornell

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 5:23 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom connected with Andrei Iosivas 10 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and undefeated Princeton took advantage of five turnovers to beat Cornell 35-9 on Saturday.

The Princeton defense intercepted four passes, including Liam Johnson’s 89-yard pick-6 to cap the scoring midway through the fourth. Matthew Jester intercepted a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt and he hurdled the quarterback during a 100-yard return.

Stenstrom was 17 of 28 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for Princeton (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League). Ryan Butler rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown, setting the program record for freshman rushing touchdowns in a season with 10.

Jameson Wang was 22 of 32 for 200 yards with one touchdown for Cornell (4-3, 1-3). Matt Robbert had seven catches for 116 yards, and Nicholas Laboy added 82 yards receiving and a score.

