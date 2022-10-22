RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » Udinski throws 3 TDs,…

Udinski throws 3 TDs, Richmond rolls past Hampton 41-10

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and Richmond cruised to a 41-10 win over Hampton on Saturday.

The Spiders (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) scored the first 17 points of the game and the the last 17 while piling up 498 yards and holding the Pirates (4-3, 1-3) to 255.

Udinski opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when he connected with Jakob Herres for 22 yards. Jer Garcia Jr. scored on a 14-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive.

Hampton got on the board with a 74-yard catch and run, Malcolm Mays to Darran Butts. The Spiders got that back with Udinski’s second TD pass before Hampton got a field goal on the last play of the half to trail 24-10.

Richmond’s last TD was an 87-yard run by Fonnae Webb.

Udinski was 30-of-37 passing. Herres caught seven passes for 109 yards.

Mays was 16 of 32 for 214 with an interception and three sacks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up