Udinski throws 3 TDs, Richmond rolls past Hampton 41-10

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and Richmond cruised to a 41-10 win over Hampton on Saturday.

The Spiders (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) scored the first 17 points of the game and the the last 17 while piling up 498 yards and holding the Pirates (4-3, 1-3) to 255.

Udinski opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when he connected with Jakob Herres for 22 yards. Jer Garcia Jr. scored on a 14-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive.

Hampton got on the board with a 74-yard catch and run, Malcolm Mays to Darran Butts. The Spiders got that back with Udinski’s second TD pass before Hampton got a field goal on the last play of the half to trail 24-10.

Richmond’s last TD was an 87-yard run by Fonnae Webb.

Udinski was 30-of-37 passing. Herres caught seven passes for 109 yards.

Mays was 16 of 32 for 214 with an interception and three sacks.

