UC Davis scores 50-plus for 3rd straight game, tops Cal Poly

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 10:21 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, Ulonzo Gilliam rushed for 136 yards and two scores, and UC Davis eclipsed 50 points for the third straight game, beating Cal Poly 59-17 on Saturday night.

Gilliam ran for a 59-yard touchdown on the first play of the game and his 1-yarder early in the second quarter extended UC Davis’ lead to 21-0.

The UC Davis defense intercepted Spencer Brasch three times. Teddye Buchanan’s second interception of the game ended in a 65-yard touchdown to make it 59-17.

Hastings had touchdown throws of 65, 52, 22 and 67 for UC Davis (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky Conference).

Brasch finished 28 of 47 for 357 yards with two touchdowns for Cal Poly (1-7, 0-5).

