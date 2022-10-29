MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Tune throws for 380 yards, 4 TDs in Houston’s win over USF

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 3:55 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Tune passed for 380 yards and four touchdowns, Stacy Sneed rushed for two scores and Houston beat South Florida 42-27 on Saturday.

Tune went over 10,000 career yards after finding Peyton Sawyer in the corner of the end zone to take a 28-14 lead with 55 seconds left before halftime. Tune’s fourth touchdown came on a 28-yard flea-flicker to KeSean Carter early in the fourth quarter.

Tune was 31-of-37 passing for Houston (5-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Dell caught nine passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Carter added 102 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Dell was left wide open for a 52-yard score early in the second quarter.

Brian Battie rushed for 106 yards, on 12 carries, and two touchdowns for South Florida (1-7, 0-4). Katravis Marsh passed for 275 yards and Xavier Weaver had 84 yards receiving.

