Thomas has 3 TD runs, leads Samford over Furman 34-27

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Thomas ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Samford held off Furman for a 34-27 victory on Saturday.

After Furman (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Michael Hiers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jay Stanton. Thomas added scoring runs from 28 and 14 yards out and Samford (4-1, 2-0) took the lead for good. Thomas’ 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter stretched the Bulldogs’ lead 27-17.

Hiers was 29-of-38 passing for 228 yards with two touchdown passes. Thomas carried the ball just five times.

Jace Wilson’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 2-yarder to Joshua Harris, capped a 15-play, 90-yard drive that pulled Furman to 34-27 with 2:03 remaining. The Paladins last possession ended on its 21-yard line with three seconds to go.

