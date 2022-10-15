Third-string QB leads Utah State to win over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Third-string quarterback Bishop Davenport, making his collegiate debut, scored on a 4-yard run in the…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Third-string quarterback Bishop Davenport, making his collegiate debut, scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter to give Utah State the lead for good and the Aggies defeated Colorado State 17-13 on Saturday.

Davenport, a true freshman, made his collegiate debut after quarterbacks Cooper Legas (concussion) and Levi Williams (heel) were sidelined in the first half. Davenport led a pair of eight-play drives in the third quarter that ended with Connor Coles’ game-tying 48-yard field goal and Davenport’s scramble into the end zone.

Michael Boyle’s 35-yard field goal cut the lead to 17-13 early in the fourth quarter but an interception by Guryan Hall Jr. ended the Rams’ final drive.

Legas’ 32-yard touchdown pass to Justin McGriff had given Utah State (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-3 lead but Avery Morrow’s 26-yard run put Colorado State (1-5, 1-1) on top 10-7 at halftime.

Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 129 yards on 24 carries for the Aggies.

Colorado State was also going with a third-stringer making his first collegiate start in redshirt freshman walk-on Giles Pooler, who threw for 144 yards. No. 1 quarterback Clay Millen is still out with a shoulder injury and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi started last week.

Morrow had 116 yards on 27 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.