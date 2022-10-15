RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » College Football » Texas A&M-Commerce shuts out…

Texas A&M-Commerce shuts out McNeese in 2nd half, wins 40-15

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 11:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Eric Rodriguez threw two of his three touchdown passes to Andrew Armstrong and Texas A&M-Commerce shut out McNeese in the second half in a 40-15 victory on Saturday night.

Rodriguez was 24-of-35 passing for 268 yards. Armstrong had nine catches for 113 yards receiving. The pair connected on an 8-yard score to pull to 15-14 with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter. Emmanuel Adagbon’s 42-yard field goal just before the break gave Texas A&M-Commerce (4-2, 2-0 Southland Conference) the lead for good.

Knox Kadum threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Josh Matthews and Deonta McMahon ran for a 1-yard score for McNeese (1-5, 0-2).

The Lions put up 460 yards of offense compared to McNeese’s 228.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up