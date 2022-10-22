RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Texas A&M-Commerce rolls past Houston Christian, 31-3

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 8:23 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Michael Noble returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter as Texas A&M-Commerce scored 31 unanswered points to wallop Houston Christian, 31-3 to go to 3-0 in Southland Conference play Saturday.

Nery Enriquez kicked a 47-yard field goal with 4:51 left in the first quarter to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead, but Eric Rodriguez answered with a 15-yard pass to Andrew Armstrong to make it 7-3 at intermission after each team punted six times in the first half.

Emmanuel Adagbon connected on a 49-yard field goal with 10:24 left in the third quarter and, on Houston Christian’s first play from scrimmage on their next possession, Noble added his pick-six to make it 17-3. Cameron Nellor scored on a six-yard run and J.T. Smith added a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Justin Fomby threw for 110 yards on 23-of-43 passing for Houston Christian (2-5, 1-3), which managed just 206 yards of total offense.

Rodriguez threw for 209 yards, completing 17 of 30 attempts. Armstrong finished with six catches for 102 yards for Texas A&M-Commerce (5-2, 3-0).

https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/401462223

