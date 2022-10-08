RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » Texas A&M Commerce fights…

Texas A&M Commerce fights off SE Louisiana 31-28

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Following a two-game absence, Eric Rodriguez threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns and Texas A&M Commerce beat Southeastern Louisiana 31-28 on Saturday in the Lion’s first-ever Southland Conference contest.

With a 31-28 lead with 4:44 left, the Lions (3-2, 1-0) put together a 15-play drive, marched to the Southeastern 12 and time expired for their first win over a Division I opponent this season. It was Southeastern Louisiana’s (3-3, 1-1) first loss against an FCS opponent this year.

On the first play from from scrimmage after halftime, Rodriguez connected with Andrew Armstrong for a 77-yard touchdown pass that put the Lions ahead 17-14 and they never trailed again.

Rodriguez connected again with Armstrong from 4 yards out with 8:22 remaining for a 31-21 advantage. Southeastern Louisiana responded with a 13-play, 64-yard drive to reduce the deficit to three when Carlos Washington Jr. ran it in from the 1 with 4:44 left.

Armstrong finished with 153 receiving yards on eight receptions and Kennedy Snell caught six passes for 113 yards and a score.

Washington had three rushing touchdowns for Southeastern Louisiana.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up