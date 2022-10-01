IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian's impact on DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » College Football » Stonehill wins in its…

Stonehill wins in its NEC debut, 24-20 over Duquesne

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success with a 24-20 win on Saturday over Duquesne.

The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks (3-0, 1-0), who are in their first year transitioning from Division II to the FCS.

The Dukes (1-4, 1-1) took a 17-10 lead on Abdul Janneh’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Joe Mischler in the final minute of the first half. Carraha threw an 8-yard score to Will Diamantis before the Dukes took a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter.

Anthony Lamonica’s interception with 1:21 left clinched the win.

Carraha threw for 149 yards with the two TDs and an interception and added a 30-yard rushing score. Corbett had 130 yards rushing and added 63 receiving.

Mischler and Darius Perrantes had a touchdown and an interception apiece for the Dukes. Janneh made two TD catches.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up