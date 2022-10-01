IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian's impact on DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
St. Francis (PA) rolls past Central Connecticut, 39-13

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 4:09 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Cole Doyle threw two touchdown passes and St. Francis of Pennsylvania ran for three touchdowns to win itshome opener, rolling past Central Connecticut, 39-13 on Saturday.

St. Francis now has won three straight, its first three three-game win streak since 2016.

Alex Schmoke kicked a 24-yard field goal to put St. Francis in front for good four minutes into the game and the Red Flash added a first-quarter safety when Central Connecticut snapped the ball over the head of its punter. Dole hit Makai Jackson with a 29-yard touchdown pass to take a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter but threw a pick-six just before halftime when Luquay Washington returned an interception 41 yards for the Blue Devils’ only score of the first half.

Doyle completed 7 of 11 passes for 76 yards. The ground game rushed 44 times for 141 yards as St. Francis (3-2, 2-0 Northeastern Conference) led time of possession 33:03 to 26:57.

Shon Mitchell completed just 16 of 38 pass attempts for 188 yards and was picked off twice for Central Connecticut (0-5, 0-2).

