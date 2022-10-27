Sports on TV for Friday, October 28

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 28
|AUTO RACING
|1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
|4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
|COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
|10:30 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.
|11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.
|11:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — Women’s Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.
|12:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Men’s Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Columbia
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU
ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
|9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Basha (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|9 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 1, Milton, Ontario
|12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Flemington Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Washington
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Columbus
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Quarterfinals —
