Sports on TV for Friday, October 28

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 11:00 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 28
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
10:30 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — Women’s Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.

12:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Men’s Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Columbia

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU

ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

GOLF
3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

1 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPNU — Basha (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

9 p.m.

FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 1, Milton, Ontario

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Flemington Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Washington

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Columbus

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Quarterfinals —

