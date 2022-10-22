MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Diego OFF American League at N.Y YANKEES OFF…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Diego OFF American League at N.Y YANKEES OFF Houston OFF NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS 3 (224) Portland at ATLANTA 10 (229½) Charlotte at CLEVELAND 3½ (216½) Washington at NEW ORLEANS 7½ (231) Utah Minnesota 7 (225½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at GOLDEN STATE 8½ (230½) Sacramento at LA CLIPPERS 2 (219½) Phoenix College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Fresno State 12½ 9½ (40½) at NEW MEXICO at AIR FORCE 4½ 1½ (46½) Boise State at ALABAMA 22½ 21½ (61½) Mississippi State at PENN STATE 9½ 4½ (43½) Minnesota Texas A&M 3½ 3 (44½) at SOUTH CAROLINA UCF 4½ 5½ (63½) at EAST CAROLINA at TCU 4½ 3½ (54½) Kansas State at LOUISVILLE 1½ 1½ (55½) Pittsburgh at OREGON STATE 23½ 22½ (47½) Colorado at WYOMING 3½ 4½ (44½) Utah State Washington 9½ 7½ (54½) at CAL San Diego State 9½ 7 (35½) at NEVADA NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tampa Bay 10 13½ (38½) at CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 7 6½ (47½) Atlanta at DALLAS 7 6½ (48½) Detroit at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (41½) Indianapolis Green Bay 5½ 4½ (41½) at WASHINGTON at JACKSONVILLE 3 3 (43½) NY Giants at BALTIMORE 6 6½ (45½) Cleveland NY Jets 4 1½ (36½) at DENVER at LAS VEGAS 7 7 (45½) Houston Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at SAN FRANCISCO at LA CHARGERS 7½ 5 (50½) Seattle at MIAMI 6½ 7½ (44½) Pittsburgh Monday at NEW ENGLAND 6 7½ (40½) Chicago NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Seattle -142 at CHICAGO +118 at N.Y RANGERS -215 Columbus +176 at FLORIDA -188 N.Y Islanders +155 at DETROIT -142 Anaheim +116 at PHILADELPHIA -146 San Jose +122

