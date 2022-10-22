|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA LAKERS
|3
|(224)
|Portland
|at ATLANTA
|10
|(229½)
|Charlotte
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|(216½)
|Washington
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7½
|(231)
|Utah
|Minnesota
|7
|(225½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at GOLDEN STATE
|8½
|(230½)
|Sacramento
|at LA CLIPPERS
|2
|(219½)
|Phoenix
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Fresno State
|12½
|9½
|(40½)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|at AIR FORCE
|4½
|1½
|(46½)
|Boise
|State
|at ALABAMA
|22½
|21½
|(61½)
|Mississippi
|State
|at PENN STATE
|9½
|4½
|(43½)
|Minnesota
|Texas A&M
|3½
|3
|(44½)
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|UCF
|4½
|5½
|(63½)
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at TCU
|4½
|3½
|(54½)
|Kansas
|State
|at LOUISVILLE
|1½
|1½
|(55½)
|Pittsburgh
|at OREGON STATE
|23½
|22½
|(47½)
|Colorado
|at WYOMING
|3½
|4½
|(44½)
|Utah
|State
|Washington
|9½
|7½
|(54½)
|at
|CAL
|San Diego State
|9½
|7
|(35½)
|at
|NEVADA
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Tampa Bay
|10
|13½
|(38½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at CINCINNATI
|7
|6½
|(47½)
|Atlanta
|at DALLAS
|7
|6½
|(48½)
|Detroit
|at TENNESSEE
|2½
|2½
|(41½)
|Indianapolis
|Green Bay
|5½
|4½
|(41½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at JACKSONVILLE
|3
|3
|(43½)
|NY
|Giants
|at BALTIMORE
|6
|6½
|(45½)
|Cleveland
|NY Jets
|4
|1½
|(36½)
|at
|DENVER
|at LAS VEGAS
|7
|7
|(45½)
|Houston
|Kansas City
|1½
|1½
|(48½)
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|at LA CHARGERS
|7½
|5
|(50½)
|Seattle
|at MIAMI
|6½
|7½
|(44½)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|7½
|(40½)
|Chicago
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Seattle
|-142
|at
|CHICAGO
|+118
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-215
|Columbus
|+176
|at FLORIDA
|-188
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+155
|at DETROIT
|-142
|Anaheim
|+116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-146
|San
|Jose
|+122
