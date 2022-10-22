RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 5:45 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA OFF San Diego OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Houston OFF
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA LAKERS 3 (224) Portland
at ATLANTA 10 (229½) Charlotte
at CLEVELAND (216½) Washington
at NEW ORLEANS (231) Utah
Minnesota 7 (225½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at GOLDEN STATE (230½) Sacramento
at LA CLIPPERS 2 (219½) Phoenix
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Fresno State 12½ (40½) at NEW MEXICO
at AIR FORCE (46½) Boise State
at ALABAMA 22½ 21½ (61½) Mississippi State
at PENN STATE (43½) Minnesota
Texas A&M 3 (44½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
UCF (63½) at EAST CAROLINA
at TCU (54½) Kansas State
at LOUISVILLE (55½) Pittsburgh
at OREGON STATE 23½ 22½ (47½) Colorado
at WYOMING (44½) Utah State
Washington (54½) at CAL
San Diego State 7 (35½) at NEVADA
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tampa Bay 10 13½ (38½) at CAROLINA
at CINCINNATI 7 (47½) Atlanta
at DALLAS 7 (48½) Detroit
at TENNESSEE (41½) Indianapolis
Green Bay (41½) at WASHINGTON
at JACKSONVILLE 3 3 (43½) NY Giants
at BALTIMORE 6 (45½) Cleveland
NY Jets 4 (36½) at DENVER
at LAS VEGAS 7 7 (45½) Houston
Kansas City (48½) at SAN FRANCISCO
at LA CHARGERS 5 (50½) Seattle
at MIAMI (44½) Pittsburgh
Monday
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (40½) Chicago
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Seattle -142 at CHICAGO +118
at N.Y RANGERS -215 Columbus +176
at FLORIDA -188 N.Y Islanders +155
at DETROIT -142 Anaheim +116
at PHILADELPHIA -146 San Jose +122

