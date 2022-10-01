MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Philadelphia -240 at WASHINGTON +194 at MILWAUKEE OFF Miami OFF at ST.…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Philadelphia -240 at WASHINGTON +194 at MILWAUKEE OFF Miami OFF at ST. LOUIS -200 Pittsburgh +168 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Arizona OFF at LA DODGERS -295 Colorado +240 N.Y Mets -120 at ATLANTA +102 American League at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF at N.Y YANKEES -210 Baltimore +176 at TORONTO -180 Boston +152 at CLEVELAND -215 Kansas City +180 at HOUSTON -170 Tampa Bay +144 at LA ANGELS -156 Texas +132 at SEATTLE -260 Oakland +215 Interleague Chicago White Sox -112 at SAN DIEGO -104 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Liberty 2½ 4½ (47½) at OLD DOMINION UTEP 2½ 3½ (56½) at CHARLOTTE at WESTERN MICHIGAN 15½ 15½ (52½) New Hampshire at ARKANSAS STATE 7½ 6½ (58½) UL Monroe at WESTERN KENTUCKY 5½ 5½ (54½) Troy LSU 3½ 8½ (45½) at AUBURN at COASTAL CAROLINA 9½ 9½ (69½) Georgia Southern Cincinnati 11½ 10½ (58½) at TULSA at NEBRASKA 3½ 5½ (61½) Indiana at DUKE 2½ 1½ (54½) Virginia San Jose State ½ 2½ (42½) at WYOMING at CLEMSON 7½ 6½ (45½) NC State Georgia 28½ 29½ (54½) at MISSOURI at TEXAS 9½ 7½ (61½) West Virginia UAB 9½ 10½ (51½) at RICE at NEW MEXICO STATE 15½ 14½ (54½) Florida International at PITTSBURGH 20½ 21½ (47½) Georgia Tech at ARIZONA 10 17½ (58½) Colorado at USC 19½ 25½ (60½) Arizona State at OREGON 13½ 16½ (62½) Stanford NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1 3 (41½) at NEW ORLEANS at DALLAS 1½ 3 (41½) Washington LA Chargers 7 5½ (44½) at HOUSTON at NY GIANTS 3 3 (39½) Chicago at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (47½) Seattle at INDIANAPOLIS 3 3½ (42½) Tennessee Cleveland 3 1½ (47½) at ATLANTA at PITTSBURGH 3½ 3½ (41½) NY Jets Buffalo 4 3 (51½) at BALTIMORE at PHILADELPHIA 7 6½ (45½) Jacksonville Arizona 3 1½ (43½) at CAROLINA at GREEN BAY 6½ 9½ (39½) New England at LAS VEGAS 1½ 2½ (45½) Denver at TAMPA BAY 1 1 (45½) Kansas City Monday at SAN FRANCISCO 1½ 1½ (42½) LA Rams

