RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » Southern Miss tops Texas…

Southern Miss tops Texas State in wild finish

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Chandler Pittman caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilcke with 32 seconds remaining and Southern Mississippi defeated Texas State 20-14 on Saturday night to ruin homecoming for the Bobcats.

Texas State had taken a 14-13 lead with 1:21 to go when Layne Hatcher connected with Ashtyn Hawkins who outran the defense for a 74-yard touchdown pass.

Wilcke completed 18 of 25 passes for 187 yards for the Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt). Frank Gore Jr. added 91 yards rushing.

Hatcher was 25 of 42 passing for 254 yards but the Bobcats (3-5, 1-3) were held to minus-6 net rushing yards for 249 yards of total offense. Calvin Hill and Lincoln Pare were their leading rushers with 3 yards each.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up