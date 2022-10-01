IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » College Football » Southern Illinois holds off…

Southern Illinois holds off Illinois State 19-14

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker, Romeir Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. each had a short-yardage touchdown run in the second quarter when Southern Illinois scored all its points and the the Salukis held on to beat Illinois State 19-14 on Saturday night.

Illinois State (2-2, 0-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) scored the final touchdown of the night on Zack Annexstad’s 2-yard toss to Daniel Sobkowicz with 9:55 remaining. On the Cardinals’ final possession, Annexstad led a 15-play drive to the Southern Illinois 13 with 1:40 to play, but he was sacked by Richie Hagarty on fourth-and-8 to end it.

Baker scored on a 1-yard run to open the second quarter. About four minutes later, the Salukis went 78 yards in just three plays and scored on Williams’ 2-yard burst. Elliott stretched the lead to 19-0 on his 2-yard TD run that capped an 85-yard drive.

Baker was 15-of-19 passing for 143 yards for Southern Illinois (3-2, 2-0). Elliott ran for 74 yards on 15 carries and Williams finished with 32 yards rushing.

Annexstad completed 26 of 47 passes for 243 yards with two touchdown passes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up