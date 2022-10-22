RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » South Dakota State scores…

South Dakota State scores 35 unanswered for 7th straight win

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw three touchdown passes and he ran for two scores, and South Dakota State dominated the second half in beating North Dakota 49-35 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

South Dakota State (7-1, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 21-7 late in the second quarter and 21-14 at halftime. Gronowski led three third-quarter touchdown drives, connecting with Jaxon Janke from 10-yards out and Zach Heins from the 2. He also had a 1-yard scramble.

Gronowski’s 10-yard scoring run in the fourth made it 35 unanswered points for a 42-21 lead. He finished 15 of 20 for 197 yards and he carried it six times for 20 yards.

South Dakota State intercepted Tommy Schuster two times. Schuster was 27 of 39 for 291 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota (4-3, 3-2).

North Dakota blocked a SDSU punt and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown with 1:10 to play, but UND recovered the onside kick.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up