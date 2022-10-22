RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
South Carolina State beats North Carolina Central 26-24

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 9:39 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 26-24 on Saturday.

Kendrell Flowers rushed for 79 yards and a score for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC). Shaquan Davis had six grabs for 116 yards and two scores.

Davius Richard was 11 of 24 for 177 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for North Carolina Central (5-2, 1-1).

