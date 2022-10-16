RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Shager, Bowens, Parson lead Hawaii past Nevada 31-16

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 3:17 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zion Bowens, Dedrick Parson added three short scoring runs and Hawaii cruised to a 31-16 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Parson scored from a yard out on the opening possession to give Hawaii (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead. Nevada (2-5, 0-3) answered with a 16-play, 75-yard drive capped by Devonte Lee’s 1-yard plunge to knot the score.

Schager gave the Rainbow Warriors the lead for good when he hooked up with Bowens for a 48-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Parson sandwiched a 9-yard scoring run around two field goals by the Wolf Pack’s Matthew Killam and Hawaii led 21-13 at halftime.

Killam’s 20-yard field goal in the third quarter cut Nevada’s deficit to 21-16, but the Rainbow Warriors wrapped up the victory with a 16-play, 65-yard drive in the fourth quarter that took 8:06 off the clock and ended with Parson’s 2-yard run.

Schager completed 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards with one interception for Hawaii. Parson carried 24 times for 136 yards. Bowens had four receptions for 79 yards.

Nate Cox passed for 188 yards, completing 22 of 37 attempts for the Wolf Pack.

