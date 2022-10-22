RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
SE Louisiana scores 18 in 4th to beat Jacksonville State

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 6:59 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cephus Johnson III passed for 76 yards and two touchdowns, Carlos Washington Jr. rushed for 74 yards and a score and Southeastern Louisiana scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to beat Jacksonville State 31-14 on Saturday.

Johnson found Ivan Drobocky wide open in the end zone for a 5-yard score and the 2-point conversion put the Lions ahead 21-14 to start the fourth. Washington’s 2-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left capped a seven-play drive that took nearly three minutes off the clock.

Johnson also carried it 11 times for 91 yards for SE Louisiana (4-3).

Zion Webb was just 10 of 22 for 126 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Jacksonville State (6-2). Anwar Lewis carried it 14 times for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Barbee picked off Webb at the Lion 37-yard line with 2:52 left in the fourth to seal it.

