RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » Sayin powers Pennsylvania to…

Sayin powers Pennsylvania to 59-28 romp over Georgetown

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiden Sayin threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score and Pennsylvania pulled away in the third quarter to post a 59-28 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

Sayin connected with Malone Howley for a 9-yard touchdown before hitting Justin Cayenne for a 26-yard score and Pennsylvania (4-0) grabbed a 17-7 lead after one quarter.

Sayin and Sterling Stokes hooked up for a 7-yard touchdown to push the Quakers’ lead to 24-7 just 5 seconds into the second quarter.

Pierce Holley threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dorrien Moultrie to get Georgetown (1-5) within 10 points at halftime and Mason Gudger opened the second half with a 94-yard kickoff-return touchdown to pull the Hoyas within 24-21.

From there, Trey Flowers had touchdown runs of 1 and 38 yards and Sayin had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard scoring strike to Rory Starkey Jr. as Penn took a 52-28 lead into the final quarter. Tysen Comizio’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up