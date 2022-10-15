RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Saint Francis (Pa.) rushes for 6 TDs in 57-7 win over LIU

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 4:23 PM

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Lovell Armstead and QuaSean Holmes each rushed for two touchdowns and Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) had six rushing scores in a 57-7 victory over winless Long Island University on Saturday.

Armstead led eight rushers with 10 carries and 85 yards, and Holmes gained 61 yards on five rushes.

Cole Doyle was 15 of 22 for 273 yards and one touchdown for Saint Francis (4-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Doyle connected with Elijah Sarratt from 49 yards out for the receiver’s third straight game with a touchdown.

Joe Toepfer led the defense with a fumble recovery and an interception. Alex Schmoke added a 50-yard field goal — the fourth time a Saint Francis kicker has converted from 50-plus.

Long Island (0-6, 0-2) was outgained 554-235 and turned it over three times.

Jonathan DeBique rushed for 77 yards for LIU and Derek Green passed for 89.

