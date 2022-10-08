Roberto scores 2 TDs in 3rd quarter, Furman tops The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dominic Roberto had two rushing touchdowns in a decisive third quarter and Furman beat The Citadel…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dominic Roberto had two rushing touchdowns in a decisive third quarter and Furman beat The Citadel 21-10 on Saturday.

Roberto capitalized on two turnovers by The Citadel. Furman’s Travis Blackshear forced a fumble and two plays later Roberto went for 26 yards to put the Paladins ahead 14-3. On the ensuing possession, the Paladins’ Jalen Miller forced another fumble and Roberto later went into the end zone on a 5-yard run.

Roberto ran 18 times for 133 yards, and the Furman offense gained just 280 total yards. The Citadel finished with 276 yards, its lone touchdown drive coming late in the second quarter.

The win for Furman (4-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) was its 62nd in the 102-game rivalry with The Citadel (1-4, 1-2).

