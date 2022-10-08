RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » Robbins kicks go-ahead field…

Robbins kicks go-ahead field goal, NAU edges Cal Poly 31-29

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Collin Robbins made a go-ahead 40-yard field goal with 1:27 left and the Northern Arizona defense came up with a big stop to secure a 31-29 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.

NAU’s scoring drive was set up by RJ Martinez’s 41-yard completion to a wide open Jamal Glaspie along the sideline. Four plays later, Robbins converted the field goal. Cal Poly used a 26-yard screen pass to Adam Garwood to get to midfield, but the drive stalled at the 39 after four straight incompletions.

Martinez threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns for Northern Arizona (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). He also rushed for a score. Hendrix Johnson and Glaspie each had a touchdown receiving and 80-plus yards.

Spencer Brasch also threw for three touchdowns but he was intercepted twice for Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2). Garwood had 86 yards rushing and a TD, and Chris Coleman caught five passes for 118 yards and a score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up