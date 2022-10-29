Richmond tops Maine, sets up showdown with UNH in Colonial

MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 5:05 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Reece Udinski threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to stake Richmond to a 28-7 lead and the Spiders held off a late rally to post a 31-21 win over Maine in a Colonial Athletic Association game on Saturday.

The win keeps the Spiders one game behind conference leader New Hampshire heading into their head-to-head battle Saturday at Richmond.

Udinski had two touchdown runs in the first quarter and fired a 63-yard scoring strike to Jakob Herres to stake Richmond (6-2, 4-1) to a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Udinski finished 26-of-33 passing for 368 yards and had six rushing yards on eight carries.

Zavier Scott scored on a 41-yard run to pull Maine with a touchdown, 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter, but Richmond added a 22-yard field goal from Andrew Lopez.

Joe Fagnano threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Black Bears (2-6, 2-3).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

