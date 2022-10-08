RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » College Football » Princeton stuffs Lafayette in…

Princeton stuffs Lafayette in commanding 23-2 win

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 3:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, PA (AP) — Blake Stenstrom threw for 290 yards, Ryan Butler scored twice and Princeton stymied Lafayette 23-2 on Saturday.

After the two teams punted on their opening drives, the Tigers (4-0) sealed the win with three consecutive touchdown drives. Butler’s 8-yard scoring run completed a nine-play, 54-yard drive. Niko Vangarelli scored from the 1 to complete a 12-play, 62-yard drive and Butler ran it in from a yard to finish a 10-play, 63-yard drive.

On the point-after attempt following Butler’s second score, the Leopards’ Byron Johnson registered a defensive safety, returning the blocked PAT for Lafayette’s only points. Rent Montie threw for 111 yards as Princeton held the Leopards (2-4) to 206 yards of offense.

Princeton leads the all-time series 45-4-3 and has won 11 straight meetings in a rivalry that dates to 1883.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up