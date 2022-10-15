RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » College Football » Pratt with 4 TDs;…

Pratt with 4 TDs; Tulane wins 3rd straight, beats USF 45-31

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Pratt accounted for four touchdowns and Tulane pulled away in the second half for a 45-31 victory over South Florida on Saturday.

Pratt was 23-of-35 passing for 329 yards with two touchdown passes and a pair of short-yardage TD runs. Tyjae Spears added 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Tulane (6-1, 3-0 American Conference), which has won three straight.

Spears ran up the middle, slipped a tackle and then ran 75 yards into the end zone to give Tulane a 24-17 advantage. Pratt’s touchdown pass and run in the fourth stretched the lead to 45-24 with 9:08 remaining.

Jha’Quan Jackson had seven receptions for 86 yards to lead the Green Wave. Duece Watts and Dea Dea McDougle each had a touchdown catch.

Katravis Marsh and Gerry Bohanon were a combined 14-of-23 passing for 259 yards for South Florida (1-6, 0-3). Marsh threw two touchdown passes and Bohanon tossed one TD pass and ran for another score.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up