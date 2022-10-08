RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Pratt scores 3 TDs, leads Tulane past East Carolina, 24-9

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 7:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third while Tulane held East Carolina scoreless in the second half en route to a 24-9 victory on Saturday.

East Carolina (3-3, 2-2 American) took a 9-7 lead when Holton Ahlers found C.J. Johnson with a 24-yard touchdown with 12:08 left in the first half but had a 46-yard field goal attempt to end the first half blocked. Ahlers threw two second-half interceptions, one in the end zone, and the Pirates were stopped on fourth down twice in the fourth quarter.

Pratt found Tyrick James with a three-yard scoring pass to start the second quarter and wedged in from a yard out to take a 14-9 lead at the break. He launched a 44-yard touchdown pass to Deuce Watts, who reached up to snare the ball over a Pirate defender at the 6 and bounced into the end zone with the ball held high.

The win was the second straight for the Green Wave (5-1, 2-0).

