NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 from Georgia by two points, Kansas enters at No. 19…

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 from Georgia by two points, Kansas enters at No. 19 to snap 13-season poll drought.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.