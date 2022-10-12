RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations | A ‘genocidal terror attack’ | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power
Home » College Football » OT Logan Brown tweets…

OT Logan Brown tweets that he’s transferring from Wisconsin

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Offensive tackle and former five-star recruit Logan Brown said via Twitter on Wednesday that he’s entering the transfer portal and leaving Wisconsin.

Brown issued a tweet thanking Wisconsin for the opportunity and saying, “I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere.”

Brown was rated as the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

He started two games at right tackle and one at left tackle this season as injuries have caused the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to use five different offensive line combinations in their first six games. Brown hasn’t been a starter in either of Wisconsin’s last two games.

After redshirting in 2019, Brown played all seven games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and all 13 games last season. But, he didn’t make his first career start until this year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies should make internal workforce investments to improve AI implementation, experts say

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up