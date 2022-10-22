RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Opportunistic Bowling Green beats Central Michigan 34-18

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 6:18 PM

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Demetrius Hardamon returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown as Bowling Green collected four takeaways in a 34-18 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

The Falcons (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recovered three fumbles, pushing their season total to 12, and also had an interception by Walter Haire that led to a touchdown.

Bowling Green scored first and led throughout. The Falcons scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including Hardamon’s touchdown after Kari Brooks’ sack, to pull away. Brooks had three of the Falcons’ six sacks.

Matt McDonald threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyrone Broden on his way to an 18-of-21 day for 253 yards for Bowling Green. Odieu Hilliare had 105 yards receiving and Jaison Patterson 101 rushing.

Jase Bower threw for 185 yards, including a touchdown, and ran for 109 more for the Chippewas (2-6, 1-3) .

