RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » College Football » Ohio's 5 interceptions throttle…

Ohio’s 5 interceptions throttle Western Michigan, 33-14

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 8:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for two touchdowns, Nathanial Vakos kicked four field goals and Ohio cruised past Western Michigan, 33-14 in Mid-American Conference action Saturday.

Ohio’s defense dominated Western Michigan after intermission, stopping the Broncos on downs twice and picked off five passes to thwart all seven second-half possessions.

Torrie Cox and Zack Sanders each had two interceptions for Ohio (4-3, 2-1). Kurtis Rourke was 22 of 34 passing for 264 yards with an interception and Bangura had 77 yards on 25 carries. Vakos kicked a personal-best 55-yard field goal just before halftime.

Jack Salopek ran eight yards for a touchdown and connected with Corey Crooms on a 74-yard touchdown in the first half and finished with 249 yards on 17 of 31 passing and threw all five second-half picks for the Broncos (2-5, 1-2).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up